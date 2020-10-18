Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 859,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 424,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 368,388 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

