Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BDGE opened at $19.51 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

