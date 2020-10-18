Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Decreased by Analyst

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Laurentian boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $782.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

