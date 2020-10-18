Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of ALB opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $44,482,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

