Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

SNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.38 and a 52-week high of C$34.36.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion.

In other Snc-Lavalin Group news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

