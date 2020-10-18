Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.96 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

