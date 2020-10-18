Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

CF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

