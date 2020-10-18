Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

Cargojet stock opened at C$229.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$229.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

