Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million.
Cargojet stock opened at C$229.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$229.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
