Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

PFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.01 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $857.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

