Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 253.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 85,228 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 20.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Proofpoint by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Proofpoint by 37.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,218 shares of company stock worth $7,242,826. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

