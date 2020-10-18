Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

