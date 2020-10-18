Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.10. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 115,160 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.