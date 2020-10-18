PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.