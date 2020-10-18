Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) vs. TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ) Head-To-Head Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 8.57 $193.47 million $0.89 67.80 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.36, suggesting that its stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Integrations and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $86.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 45.94% 9.38% 8.39% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Power Integrations beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

