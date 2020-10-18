PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 152.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

