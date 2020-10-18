Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.