Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

