Pi Financial Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) a C$14.30 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.70.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.00. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.11.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,251.25.

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

