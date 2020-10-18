Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.