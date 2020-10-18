Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,787,822 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 133.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of PBR opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

