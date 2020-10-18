Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

PFMT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.33. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,667 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

