Pearson (LON:PSON) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 570 ($7.45).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

LON PSON opened at GBX 550.89 ($7.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 539.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 528.93. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Sell-side analysts predict that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

