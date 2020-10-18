Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

