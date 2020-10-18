Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $213,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

