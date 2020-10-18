Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$21,830.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of CVE:POE opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

