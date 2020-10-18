Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

