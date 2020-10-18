Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 81.9% in September

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTSKY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Get Otsuka alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTSKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, ophthalmological, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, diagnostics, allergy/immunology, urology, and surgical aid and regenerative.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.