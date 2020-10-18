ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 21st

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ORIC) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 21st. ORIC Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 24th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

