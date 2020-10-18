Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

