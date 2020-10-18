Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

