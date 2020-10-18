Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 88,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 322,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

