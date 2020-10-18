Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

