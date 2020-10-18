OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $4.33. OFS Capital shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 41,594 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. ValuEngine lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 523.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

