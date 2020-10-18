Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ)’s share price fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 114,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 146,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

