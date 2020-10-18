NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

