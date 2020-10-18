NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.