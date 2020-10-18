NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

