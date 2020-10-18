Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NVCR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. Novocure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

