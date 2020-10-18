Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

