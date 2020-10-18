Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $21,230,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $316.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

