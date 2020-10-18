Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

