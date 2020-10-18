Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.