Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. McDonald's comprises 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

