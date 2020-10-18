Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.