NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.80

Press coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $239.00 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

