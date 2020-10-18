NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.28). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 562.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NEX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $413.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

