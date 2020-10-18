NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on December 15th

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $305.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $308.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.24.

NextEra Energy’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,381 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

