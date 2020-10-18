Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

