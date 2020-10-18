Newhold Investment (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newhold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 5,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 74,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Newhold Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Newhold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newhold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.