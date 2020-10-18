New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading Down 3.3%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

